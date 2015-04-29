FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall in cautious trade ahead of derivatives expiry
April 29, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares fall in cautious trade ahead of derivatives expiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, April 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged down by heavyweights such as Housing Development and Finance Corp and Bharti Airtel after their quarterly earnings fell short of expectations.

Markets earlier seesawed between positive and negative territories in a volatile session, a day ahead of the April derivatives contract expiry amid a holiday truncated week.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.62 percent at 27,225.93, while the broader NSE index ended 0.55 percent lower at 8,239.75.

HDFC’s shares fell 2.2 percent, while Bharti Airtel closed down 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

