Indian shares rise nearly 2 pct, NSE index marks best daily gain in 2 months

MUMBAI, May 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed nearly 2 percent higher on Monday, with the NSE index posting its biggest daily gain in more than two months, as investors snapped up beaten down blue-chips after India’s lower house of parliament approved the 2015/16 Finance Bill on Thursday.

The benchmark BSE index gained 1.77 percent to 27,490.59, marking its biggest single-day gain since March 30, 2015.

The broader NSE index added 1.84 percent to 8,331.95, its best daily gain since Feb. 27, 2015.