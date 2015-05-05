FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge lower in choppy trade
May 5, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares edge lower in choppy trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower in a choppy session on Tuesday, led by declines in domestic-oriented stocks on worries that the remaining January-March quarterly earnings may not meet market expectations while lower Asian stocks also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.18 percent at 27,440.14, while the broader NSE index ended 0.09 percent lower at 8,324.80.

ITC Ltd lost 1.2 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd lost 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

