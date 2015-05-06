Indian shares close at their lowest level this year

MUMBAI, May 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell nearly 3 percent on Wednesday to their lowest close so far this year, hit by strong selling on algorithmic trading platforms, while continued offloading by foreign investors amid retrospective tax worries also weighed on sentiment.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 2.63 percent at 26,717.37 points, while the broader NSE index fell 2.74 percent to 8,097.

Both the indexes fell to their lowest level since Dec. 17. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)