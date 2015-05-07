FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's BSE index ends at 6-1/2-month closing low
May 7, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

India's BSE index ends at 6-1/2-month closing low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 7 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index fell for the third straight session on Thursday, closing at its lowest level in near 6-1/2 months on continued selling by foreign investors due to worries over retrospective taxes and a delay in land acquisition bill.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.44 percent at 26,599.11, while the broader NSE index fell 0.49 percent to 8,057.30.

The BSE index closed at its lowest level since Oct. 21, 2014, while the NSE index finished at its lowest level since Dec. 17, 2014. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

