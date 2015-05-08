Indian shares rally; rebound from 2015 lows

MUMBAI, May 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged more than 1.5 percent on Friday, snapping three days of fall, with the BSE index marking its best daily gain in four months after the country set up a panel to suggest ways to resolve a tax dispute with foreign investors.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.9 percent higher at 27,105.39. The index gained 0.34 percent on the week, marking its first weekly gain in four.

The broader NSE index ended up 1.67 percent at 8,191.50, adding 0.12 percent on the week. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)