Indian shares post biggest weekly drop in nearly 3 months

August 28, 2015 / 10:27 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares post biggest weekly drop in nearly 3 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data, but posted their biggest weekly decline in nearly three months, bruised by a global selloff earlier this week.

The benchmark BSE index ended 0.61 percent higher, while the broader NSE index gained 0.67 percent.

Both indexes recorded their third consecutive weekly falls with the BSE index losing 3.56 percent and the NSE index shedding 3.59 percent, marking their biggest weekly declines since June 5.

The two indexes had hit their lowest intraday levels in about a year on Tuesday.

For the midday report, click

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
