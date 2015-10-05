FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Indian stocks gain more than 2 pct, biggest gain since January
October 5, 2015 / 10:28 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Indian stocks gain more than 2 pct, biggest gain since January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 2 percent on Monday, posting their biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly nine months as expectations for a U.S. rate hike faded after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

Indexes posted a fourth consecutive day of gains after earlier hitting their highest intraday levels since Aug. 21. Markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

The BSE index gained 2.15 percent to end at 26,785.55, while the NSE index rose 2.12 percent to end at 8,119.30. Both posted their biggest single daily gains since Jan. 15.

Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
