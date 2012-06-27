FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain; infrastructure leads
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 10:17 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares gain; infrastructure leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Wednesday as infrastructure stocks such as BHEL rose on hopes the government would push for investments in the sector after Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has temporarily assumed the finance portfolio.

Bharat Heavy Electricals rose 0.55 percent.

State-run power sector lenders such as Power Finance Corp and Rural Electrification Corp rose after media reports of a tariff hike in New Delhi raised hopes utilities can meet their loan commitments.

India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally rose 0.36 percent to 16,967.76 points.

The broader 50-share NSE index rose 0.41 percent to 5,141.90 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

