Indian shares gain on utilities, infrastructure
#Asia
June 27, 2012 / 11:57 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares gain on utilities, infrastructure

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Infrastructure stocks gain on hopes for govt action
    * Power utilities gain on New Delhi tariff hike proposal
    * Caution ahead of Thurs derivatives expiry, EU summit

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, June 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday
as power utilities gained after  a proposed tariff hike in New
Delhi, while infrastructure stocks such as BHEL advanced on
hopes for a renewed push by the government to increase
investment in the sector.
    Sentiment was also boosted after Deutsche Bank upgraded
Indian stocks to "overweight" from "neutral," calling them close
to the cheapest in two decades. The action followed a J.P.Morgan
upgrade to the same rating last week. 
    However, investors remain cautious ahead of the expiry of
derivatives on Thursday, and ahead of a European Union summit
starting on the same day that is expected to deliver little in
terms of meaningful action on the euro zone debt crisis.
    "People are expecting the announcement of new finance
minister soon. If the Prime Minister keeps the position, it can
be a boost to markets in terms of stalled infrastructure
projects and other reforms," said K. Alex Mathews, head of
research at Geogit BNP Paribas.
    India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.36 percent
to 16,967.76 points, a second consecutive day of mild gains.
    The broader 50-share NSE index added 0.41 percent to
 5,141.90 points.
    Hopes about Singh's commitment to infrastructure have been
raised after he assumed an additional role as acting finance
minister after previous incumbent Manmohan Singh stepped down on
Tuesday.
    The Prime Minister Office had been actively involved in
pushing ahead with major transport and power projects this year,
convening a meeting of relevant ministries. 
    BHEL gained 0.6 percent, while Reliance
Infrastructure rose 2.02 percent. 
    Power utilities were also among the day's leading gainers
after Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission proposed a 24
percent hike in power tariffs for household consumers in New
Delhi and a 19.5 percent hike for commercial consumers.
 
     Reliance Infrastructure rose 2 percent, while
Tata Power added 2.2 percent.
    State-run power sector lenders advanced on expectations
utilities would be better placed to pay back their loan
commitments. Power Finance Corp gained 5.2 percent,
while Rural Electrification Corp added 4 percent.
    Strides Arcolab gained 2.7 percent after the
company said it had redeemed $80 million of outstanding foreign
currency convertible bonds, removing a key concern for
investors. 
    However, among under-performers, State Bank of India
 ended flat percent after Morgan Stanley maintained its 
"underperform" rating on the stock, expressing concerns about
asset quality pressures after meeting with management.
 
     
 (Editing by Rafael Nam)

