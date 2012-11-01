FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end up; autos gain, Reliance recovers
November 1, 2012 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares end up; autos gain, Reliance recovers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally ended
higher for a second session on Thursday, led by gains in auto
shares on higher-than-expected October vehicle sales while tech
firm Wipro rose after it said it will separate its
non-IT units to focus on outsourcing.
    Mahindra & Mahindra rose 2.18 percent, and Wipro
shares gained 2.74 percent.
    Reliance Industries ended up 0.19 percent after
falling 2.1 percent intraday.
    The BSE index provisionally rose 0.23 percent,
while the 50-share NSE index added 0.45 percent.   

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

