Indian shares drop on political worries, RBI statement
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
March 19, 2013 / 11:30 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares drop on political worries, RBI statement

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BSE falls 1.5 pct; NSE drops 1.5 pct
    * Key India government ally withdraws from coalition
    * RBI cuts interest rates; warns of limited room for more
easing

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, March 19 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell the most
this month on Tuesday after the withdrawal of a key ally from
the ruling coalition raised doubts about the fate of the
government's reforms and the central bank stuck to a cautious
stance on monetary policy.
    The regional Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party pulled
out of India's ruling coalition on Tuesday, jeopardising Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's economic reforms but posing no
immediate threat to the minority government, which can survive
with the support of other parties. 
    The political uncertainty came the day Reserve Bank of India
cut interest rates by 25 basis points but stuck to a cautious
tone on future rate cuts, disappointing
investors. 
    The RBI also left the cash reserve ratio, a key liquidity
tool, unchanged, sending banking shares such as ICICI Bank Ltd
 lower.
    "The market does not like uncertainty and DMK provided that,
which led to some correction," said IDBI Life Insurance CIO
Aneesh Srivastava, who manages 30 billion rupees in capital
markets. 
    "The only statement in the monetary policy which is
disturbing is that further rate cuts are limited," Srivastava
added.
    The benchmark BSE index fell 1.48 percent, or
285.10 points, to 19,008.10, its lowest close since March 4 and
biggest fall since Feb 28.
    The broader NSE index fell 1.53 percent, or 89.30
points, to 5,745.95.
    The uncertainty over the political and economic outlook
comes as a radical bailout for Cyprus is roiling global markets,
raising concerns about foreign investor inflows.
    Foreign investors bought a net of around $24.37 billion in
stocks last year, and about $9.8 billion so far this year, which
makes them critical to stock markets.
    Blue chips were widely hit, with Oil and Natural Gas
Corporation Ltd ending down 2.5 percent and Larsen &
Toubro down 2.6 percent.
    Banking stocks were among the leading decliners, after the
RBI left CRR unchanged, disappointing some investors, and raised
doubts about future rate cuts.
    ICICI Bank fell 1.8 percent and State Bank of India 
2 percent.
    Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd dropped 3.85 percent. The
company said after market hours that its Jaipur tractor plant
would stop production for five days to align output with sales
requirements. 
    Bharti Airtel Ltd shares ended 4.6 percent lower
after chairman Sunil Mittal was ordered on Tuesday to appear
before an Indian court on April 11 in a case over alleged
corruption in allocating mobile phone bandwidth a decade ago.
 
    Shares in India's Sun TV Network Ltd ended 5.74
percent lower after Citigroup downgraded the stock to "neutral"
from "buy", citing its stronger performance compared with peers 
recently. 
    The shares extended losses after the DMK announcement, given
that Sun TV Chairman Kalanithi Maran's brother is a lawmaker
from the DMK party and a former minister.
        
 (Additional Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anupama
Dwivedi)

