Indian shares fall for 5th day; Tata Motors leads decline

* BSE falls 0.48 pct, NSE ends 0.63 pct lower * Tata Motors slumps on fears of China's new fuel norms By Manoj Dharra MUMBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Thursday for a fifth straight session to their lowest close in nearly four months as Tata Motors slumped due to fears of China's new fuel norms, while broader sentiment stayed weak because of concerns about political instability. Markets have been under pressure, having fallen 2.6 percent after the central bank stuck to its cautious stance on future rate cuts and a key ally of the ruling coalition pulled out, creating political uncertainty. Investors are now concerned about the fate of proposed reforms and bills and await action by the government to revive sentiments. "The biggest domestic worry is whether political uncertainty would impact the decision making of the government," said Sandip Sabharwal, chief executive - portfolio management services at Prabhudas Lilladher. "We could continue to underperform global markets if there is no political clarity." The benchmark BSE index fell 0.48 percent, or 91.32 points, to 18,792.87, its lowest close since Nov. 26, 2012. The broader NSE index fell 0.63 percent, or 35.65 points, to 5,658.75. Tata Motors Ltd fell 3.5 percent on worries that China's new stringent fuel economy standard would adversely affect the Indian automaker's unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd . Capital goods shares were under selling pressure on weak market sentiments. Larsen & Toubro dropped 2.9 percent, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd shares closed down 1.35 percent. Asian Paints Ltd ended 1.6 percent lower after Deutsche Bank downgraded the company to "sell" from "hold", saying valuations were running ahead of fundamentals. The investment bank said the stock was trading at an all-time high valuation despite rising competition. However, recent underperformer gained. ICICI Bank gained 3.4 percent on value buying after steep recent falls over allegations of money laundering by a local journalist. Bharti Airtel Ltd ended 6.4 percent higher after falling 11.7 percent in the previous five sessions. Titan Industries Ltd gained 2.15 percent after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company to "equal-weight" from "underweight", citing underperforming shares. (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi, Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)