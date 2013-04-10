FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares gain more than 1 pct, ending 5-day losing streak
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
April 10, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

Indian shares gain more than 1 pct, ending 5-day losing streak

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BSE ends 1.03 pct up; NSE ends 1.2 pct higher
    * Valuations driving market - analyst
    * India's HCL Tech may beat Jan-March forecasts-StarMine

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Indian shares rebounded on
Wednesday from a seven-month closing low to post their first
gain in six sessions as technology shares such as Infosys
advanced ahead of their quarterly results while blue-chips such
as Larsen & Toubro recovered.
    Indexes posted their biggest daily gain in around a month,
helped as well by global shares that edged up to their highest
level in a week after Chinese trade data pointed to a steady
recovery in the world's second largest economy. 
    However, shares are expected to continue to be weighed down
by concerns about foreign investor sales after they sold shares
worth a net 6.62 billion rupees on Tuesday, bringing their total
to 17.25 billion rupees ($316.19 million) in the previous five
sessions, according to provisional exchange data.
    "Valuations are driving the market, but there are still no
significant buyers, and on top of that, foreign investors are
still selling," said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya
Birla Money.
    "It may seem like a buy-on-dips market," he added. "Way more
conviction is required."
    The BSE index rose 1.03 percent, or 187.97 points,
to close at 18,414.45, posting its biggest daily gain since
March 14. The index had fallen 4.3 percent over the previous
five sessions.  
    The broader 50-share NSE index rose 1.16 percent, or
63.60 points, to close at 5,558.70,posting its biggest daily
gain since March 8 after losing 4.4 percent over the prior five
sessions.
    Software services exporters gained as previous losses were
seen overdone. Infosys Ltd gained 1.8 percent ahead of
its fiscal 2013 earnings due on Friday. Larger rival Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd gained 2.2 percent.
    HCL Technologies Ltd rose 3.3 percent. HCLT may be
the only one of India's big four IT stocks to beat January-March
earnings consensus forecasts, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine SmartEstimates data, which measures forecasts of only
top-ranked analysts. 
    Other blue-chips also gained. Larsen & Toubro Ltd 
shares rose 2.5 percent. The engineering conglomerate's shares
have fallen 5.6 percent so far this month as of Tuesday's close.
    Reliance Communication shares gained 13.5 percent
on market speculation of more deals, including a potential stake
sale in enterprise business unit Reliance Globalcom to Bahrain
Telecommunications Co (Batelco). 
    Reliance Communications this month inked a 12-billion-rupee
deal to share its fibre optic network with the telecom unit of
Reliance Industries Ltd.
    Tata Motors Ltd shares rose 2 percent even after
data on Wednesday showed India's annual car sales fell for the
first time in a decade in the financial year ended in March, in
what was a widely expected outcome.  
    However, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares
fell 1.2 percent on profit-taking after gaining 6.8 percent so
far this month, as of Tuesday's close.
      
    For additional stocks on the move double click       
     
   FACTORS TO WATCH                                             
* Dollar falls to six-week low versus Swiss franc         
* Brent steadies near $106, China import growth supports   
* Shares hit 1-wk high after China data lift         
* Foreign institutional investor flows          
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs                       
                       
   ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:                                  
Pan-Asia........ Japan.......   S.Korea... 
S.E. Asia.......        Hong Kong...  Taiwan.... 
Australia/NZ....        India.......  China..... 
                        
   OTHER MARKETS:                                               
Wall Street ....         Gold ....... Currency.. 
Eurostocks.....         Oil ........  JP bonds... 
ADR Report .....       LME metals. US bonds.. 
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe     
                       
   DIARIES & DATA:                                              
Indian Data Watch   Asia earnings diary 
U.S. earnings diary     European diary       
Indian diary          Wall Street Week Ahead  
Eurostocks Week Ahead                                   
                         
   TOP NEWS:                                                    
   For top Asian company news, double click on:       
   U.S. company news  European company news  
   Forex news        Global Economy news  
   Technology news  Telecoms news        
   Media news       Banking news           
   Politics/General    Asia Macro data      <ECONASIA

 (Additional Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.