Indian shares fall for 2nd day, consolidating after record high
#Asia
November 6, 2013 / 11:16 AM / 4 years ago

Indian shares fall for 2nd day, consolidating after record high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* India's main share index falls 0.38 pct, NSE down 0.61 pct
    * Banks lead the fall; NSE banking index down 1.8 pct
    * Metal stocks fall; Hindalco down 2.1 pct, Tata Steel falls
1.7 pct

    By Swati Bhat
    MUMBAI, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second
consecutive day on Wednesday, retreating further from a record
high, as recent outperformers such as ICICI Bank 
continued to be hit by profit-taking.
    Whether a recent rally that pushed the benchmark BSE index
 to a record high on Sunday can be sustained will depend
on foreign investors who have been buyers for 22 consecutive
sessions as of Tuesday.
    Overseas funds have bought nearly $4 billion since the
Federal Reserve delayed in mid-September a tapering of monetary
stimulus, propelling most emerging share markets including
India.
    "Index stocks are a bit overbought so there will be some
profit-booking in them and we could see some stock rotation 
from the index heavy weights to some mid-cap stocks," said Deven
Choksey, managing director at K. R. Choksey Securities.
    "I think FII flows will be slightly muted in the near term
as the rupee is showing some signs of depreciation and there are
chances of a further fall of about 2-3 percent, so FIIs may not
want to enter very aggressively at this point," he added. 
    The benchmark BSE index closed down 0.38 percent at
20,894.94, retreating further from a record high of 21,321.53
hit in a special trading session on Sunday. 
    The broader NSE index closed down 0.61 percent at
6,215.15.
    Banking sector led the losses with the Bank Nifty 
falling 1.8 percent, a third consecutive daily fall after
rallying for five consecutive weeks as of Nov. 1.
    ICICI Bank shares fell 1.4 percent. State Bank of
India slipped 3.54 percent ahead of its results next
week which will set the tone for other state-run banks. Punjab
National Bank declined 3.92 percent while Bank of
Baroda dropped 3.1 percent.
    Profit-taking also hit shares in the metals space. Hindalco
Industries Ltd ended down 2.1 percent, while Tata
Steel Ltd fell 1.7 percent, with both stocks having
risen for the last six trading sessions.
    IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, which gained on
Tuesday after Bank of America-Merrill Lynch reinitiated its
coverage of the company, closed down 6.8 percent.
 
    Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd closed 1.3 percent
lower after the company reported a worse-than-expected 64
percent fall in quarterly net profit, the fifth straight drop.
 
    However, the CNX-IT index gained 1.4 percent after
U.S.-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp reported
a better-than-expected 22 percent rise in revenue on Tuesday.
 
    Infosys Ltd rose 1.23 percent, Wipro Ltd 
gained 0.5 percent, while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd 
ended 2.4 percent higher.
    
 (Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
