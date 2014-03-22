Indian shares edge higher in special trading

MUMBAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher in thin-volume trading on a special trading session on Saturday, as gains in healthcare stocks were offset by profit taking in metals.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.01 percent higher at 21,755.32 points while the broader NSE index closed 0.03 percent higher at 6,494.90 points, staying away from record highs hit early in the week due to inflows of overseas funds.

Pharmaceutical companies gained with Cipla Ltd closing 1.77 percent higher and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained 0.7 percent on value-buying.

Some of the recent outperformers such as metals saw selling pressure. Hindalco Industries closed 1.9 percent lower after gaining 3.28 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Michael Perry)