Indian shares flat; Bharti falls

MUMBAI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended flat on Wednesday after two days of gains as hopes for new measures from the recently appointed finance minister brought relief to sceptical investors.

Shares in Bharti Airtel lost 6.62 percent, the lowest in two years, after the top telecoms carrier posted its 10th straight quarter of profit decline as cut-throat competition squeezed margins.

On the other hand, Mahindra & Mahindra rose nearly 4 percent after the company posted a better-than-expected 20 percent rise in quarterly profit as strong demand for its sporty cars offset sluggish sales at its key tractor business, boosting its shares.

India’s benchmark BSE index ended flat at 17,602.12 points, while 50-share NSE index ended 0.02 percent higher at 5,338.00 points (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)