Indian shares down; banks take a hit
#Asia
September 5, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares down; banks take a hit

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* BSE down 0.73 pct; NSE falls 0.92 pct
    * India's oil ministry favours hike in fuel prices
    * Axis Bank sees biggest percentage fall since Feb 27

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares dropped on
Wednesday led by Axis Bank and ICICI Bank as
concerns loomed over growing impaired loans at a time when
corporates are battling a sluggish economy.
    The fall mirrored Asian peers as investors grew edgy ahead
of a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday to discuss the
euro-zone debt crisis.
    Impaired assets during fiscal 2013 across the banking sector
may exceed initial forecasts as the economy slows, at a time
when domestic macro indicators suggest government should act
soon on executive reforms, Fitch Ratings said in note.
 
    "We are still on a weak footing as a lot depends on how
government takes steps on reforms," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, MD
& CEO, Destimoney Securities Pvt Ltd.
    "If reforms such as diesel price hike, FDI happen, markets
would move in positive direction. If not, then Nifty can slide
till 5,000 level," he said adding ECB meeting and U.S. payrolls
data will be very crucial this week.
    India's oil ministry is in favour of an increase in the
prices of diesel, cooking gas and kerosene and oil retailers may
also raise gasoline prices after Sept. 7, when the current
session of parliament ends. 
    India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.73 percent to
end at 17,313.34, its lowest close since Aug. 3 
    The 50-share NSE index ended down 0.92 percent at
5,225.70 points.
    Investor sentiment was also hit as Morgan Stanley downgraded
private lender Axis Bank to "underweight" from "equal weight",
saying it expects the bank's impaired loans to rise. 
    Axis Bank ended 4.9 percent lower, registering its biggest
percentage fall since Feb. 27. ICICI Bank ended 3.6
percent lower while State Bank of India lost 2.4
percent. The National Stock Exchange's benchmark for banking
stocks also declined 1.9 percent.
    Kotak Securities said it sees a "subdued outlook" for
Reliance Industries' refining and chemical cycles over
the next 12-18 months, given unfavourable global supply-demand
balance.. Shares in Reliance fell 1.1 percent.  
  
    Metal shares fell across the board as global commodity
prices declined on growing concerns about the strength of the
global economy.
    Tata Steel fell 3.8 percent, Jindal Steel & Power
 lost 4.9 percent while Hindalco Industries 
ended 2.7 percent lower.
    Capital goods stocks such as BHEL and Larsen &
Toubro fell 5.12 percent and 3 percent respectively on
 concerns the slowing economy could impact new orders.
    Not all shares fell. Hindustan Petroleum Corp rose
1.1 percent while Indian Oil Corp gained 0.6 percent.
    
    For more stocks on the move, double click     
    
 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
