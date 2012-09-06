FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India shares end up; tech stocks gain
#Financials
September 6, 2012

India shares end up; tech stocks gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally ended higher as investors stayed away from big bets in a volatile session ahead of a crucial meeting of the European Central Bank, which may announce new policies to contain the euro zone crisis.

ECB chairman Mario Draghi is set to unveil his plan on saving the euro later in the day.

Technology shares were leading the gainers: Infosys ended up 3.54 percent, while Wipro added 4.67 percent.

India’s benchmark BSE index provisionally rose 0.24 percent. The 50-share NSE index also ended up 0.24 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

