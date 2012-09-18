FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower; Reliance, TCS fall
September 18, 2012 / 10:16 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares end lower; Reliance, TCS fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - India shares provisionally ended
lower for the first time in 10 sessions, led by a fall in
blue-chip shares such as Reliance Industries, while
Tata Consultancy Services  fell on earnings concerns.  
   Profit-taking was seen ahead of a Trinamool Congress meeting
in the eastern city of Kolkata on Tuesday to review its support
to India's ruling coalition government over the reforms push by
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.
    Reliance fell 2.15 percent, while TCS dipped 3 percent.
    India's benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.26
percent, while the 50-share NSE index declined 0.18
percent.

 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)

