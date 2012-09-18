FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares snap 9-day winning run; earnings worries hit TCS
#Asia
September 18, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares snap 9-day winning run; earnings worries hit TCS

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* BSE down 0.25 pct, NSE falls 0.18 pct
    * TCS ends lower on earnings concern
    * Markets shut on Wednesday for religious holiday

    By Manoj Dharra
    MUMBAI, Sept 18 (Reuters) - India shares fell on Tuesday,
retreating from 14-month highs hit in the previous session, as
Reliance Industries and other recent outperformers fell to
profit-booking, while Tata Consultancy Services fell on concerns
earnings were slowing in the current quarter.
    Caution also prevailed ahead of a meeting by the Trinamool
Congress party later in the day to review its support for
India's ruling coalition government, after having strongly
opposed recent measures including the hike in diesel prices. 
    That is setting up some worries India could backtrack from
its initiatives, even after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said
on Monday the government has no intention of doing so.
 
    Any hints of a reversal would put at risk a strong rally in
domestic stocks, which helped by the Federal Reserve's new asset
purchase programme, has attracted 51.1 billion rupees ($949.37
million) in net foreign inflows in the last two sessions, or
about half of what India received for all of August.
    "Looking at overall scenario, things are looking positive
for markets in the medium term. But definitely some
consolidation is expected in near term as markets had run up
pretty sharply," said Vaibhav Sanghavi, Director at Ambit
Capital.
    "We have to now watch how the political equations are
settling within allies."
    India's benchmark BSE index fell 0.25 percent, or
46.30 points, to end at 18,496.01.
    The 50-share NSE index declined 0.18 percent, or
9.95 points, to end at 5,600.05 points. 
    Financial markets are closed on Wednesday for a religious
holiday.
    Recent outperforms were hit after nine consecutive days of
gains, especially in the last two sessions, when stock investors
reacted positively to a string of long-awaited measures from the
government.
    Reliance Industries fell 2.1 percent after its
share price on Monday rose above the maximum buy-back price of
870 rupees per share for the first time since the offering was
announced on Jan. 20 
    Retailers retreated after a strong recent rally sparked by
the government's action to open up the multi-brand retail sector
to direct foreign investment. Pantaloon Retail fell
4.2 percent after gaining 27.34 percent over the previous two
sessions.
   ICICI Bank shares ended 1.1 percent lower after
rising 10.55 percent in previous two sessions.
    Among other decliners, Tata Consultancy Services 
fell 3.2 percent on concerns about its July-September earnings
following an analyst briefing by CFO S. Mahalingam on Monday.
    BNP Paribas said the TCS executive reiterated the software
services exporter is on track to meet its fiscal 2013 targets,
but the brokerage came away from the briefing expecting TCS' Q2
earnings could track "slightly" below BNP's expectations. 
    Tata Motors shares fell 1.6 percent after
reporting on Monday lower-than-expected August JLR vehicle
sales. 
    However, among gainers, Infosys rose 1.4 percent
after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgraded the stock to 'buy'
from 'neutral' citing improved revenue confidence and hopes of
better earnings. 
   Indian brokerages gained on hopes for improved stock trading
volumes after the recent government and Fed measures saw
turnover in the NSE index double on Friday and Monday compared
to the daily average in the prior five sessions. 
    Motilal Oswal gained 8.1 percent, while India
Infoline added 5.1 percent. 
    Shares in some state-owned banks gained on hopes that the
government would soon take a decision on restructuring the debts
of state electricity boards. 
    State-owned banks with relatively higher exposure to SEBs
rose, with Oriental Bank of Commerce ending up 12.5
percent. Power financiers also gained, with Power Finance Corp
 rallying 7.8 percent.

 (Additional reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
