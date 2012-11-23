Indian shares end flat; await parliament logjam resolution

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally ended lower on Friday in a volatile session, after both the houses of parliament were adjourned on the second day of the winter session, raising questions about proposed legislation and as caution prevails ahead of an all-party meeting on Monday. Recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd fell 0.8 percent after rising 3 percent in previous two sessions Broader losses were capped by gains in Reliance Industries Ltd that rose 0.9 percent. The BSE index provisionally fell 0.06 percent, and the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.08 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)