FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares end flat; await parliament logjam resolution
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 23, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares end flat; await parliament logjam resolution

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally ended
lower on Friday in a volatile session, after both the houses of
parliament were adjourned on the second day of the winter
session, raising questions about proposed legislation and as
caution prevails ahead of an all-party meeting on Monday.
    Recent outperformers such as ITC Ltd fell 0.8
percent after rising 3 percent in previous two sessions
    Broader losses were capped by gains in Reliance Industries
Ltd that rose 0.9 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally fell 0.06 percent, and
the 50-share NSE index ended down 0.08 percent. 


    

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.