Indian shares at 19-month closing high; rate-sensitive stocks rally
November 29, 2012 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares at 19-month closing high; rate-sensitive stocks rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally
closed on Thursday at their highest levels since April 2011,
after the government agreed to a vote on its decision to let
foreign supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step
towards ending a deadlock in the parliament. 
    Rate-sensitive shares were leading the gains: ICICI Bank
 rose 4.9 percent, HDFC Bank gains 3.2
percent.
    Tata Motors added 4.46 percent, while DLF 
rose 1.8 percent.
    The BSE index provisionally ended up 1.78 percent
and the NSE index also gained 1.7 percent.  

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

