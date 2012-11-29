Indian shares at 19-month closing high; rate-sensitive stocks rally

MUMBAI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally closed on Thursday at their highest levels since April 2011, after the government agreed to a vote on its decision to let foreign supermarkets set up shop in India, taking a major step towards ending a deadlock in the parliament. Rate-sensitive shares were leading the gains: ICICI Bank rose 4.9 percent, HDFC Bank gains 3.2 percent. Tata Motors added 4.46 percent, while DLF rose 1.8 percent. The BSE index provisionally ended up 1.78 percent and the NSE index also gained 1.7 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)