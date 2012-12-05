Indian shares end higher; retailers gain

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Wednesday on hopes the government will muster a majority in parliament in a crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail later in the day. Shoppers Stop rose 6.9 percent, Pantaloon Retail closed 4.06 percent higher, rallying on hopes of a favourable outcome in Parliament. Bank shares such as State Bank of India gained 1.6 percent after a senior executive said the Indian government is likely to infuse $732 million in the bank. The BSE index provisionally rose 0.31 percent, and the NSE index added 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)