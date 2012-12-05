FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end higher; retailers gain
December 5, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares end higher; retailers gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Wednesday
on hopes the government will muster a majority in parliament in
a crucial vote on foreign direct investment in multi-brand
retail later in the day. 
    Shoppers Stop rose 6.9 percent, Pantaloon Retail
 closed 4.06 percent higher, rallying on hopes of a
favourable outcome in Parliament.
    Bank shares such as State Bank of India gained 1.6
percent after a senior executive said the Indian government is
likely to infuse $732 million in the bank.    
    The BSE index provisionally rose 0.31 percent, and 
the NSE index added 0.3 percent.

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

