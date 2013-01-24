FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares end lower; Tata Motors hit
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
January 24, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares end lower; Tata Motors hit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended lower on
Thursday with Tata Motors Ltd slumping after the
company issued a profit warning at its key unit Jaguar Land
Rover.
    Reliance Industries shares fell due to worries
about gas pricing recommendations immediately helping state-run
peers.
    Shares of Tata Motors ended 6.1 percent lower while Reliance
Industries was down 0.5 percent at close.
    The BSE index provisionally ended down 0.47 percent
and the 50-share NSE index fell 0.58 percent. 

 (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.