FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's BSE index marks lowest close in 3-1/2 weeks
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 10, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 3 years ago

India's BSE index marks lowest close in 3-1/2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 10 (Reuters) - India’s BSE index fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, to mark its lowest close in nearly 3-1/2 weeks, on continued worries the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates by mid-year, dampening appetite for risky assets.

The benchmark BSE index fell 0.47 percent, marking its lowest close since Feb. 11.

The 30-share index is now down 4.4 percent from its record high of 30,024.74 hit on March 4.

The NSE index closed 0.51 percent lower.

Falls also tracked losses in regional markets, with the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.16 percent.

For midday report, see

For stocks, see (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.