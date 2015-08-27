Indian shares post biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan 15

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained 2 percent on Thursday, their biggest single-day percentage gain in seven-and-a-half months, as upbeat global equity markets sparked a wave of bargain-hunting ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 2.01 percent, while the broader NSE index closed higher 2.02 percent, their biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan. 15.

