Indian shares post biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan 15
August 27, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Indian shares post biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan 15

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained 2 percent on Thursday, their biggest single-day percentage gain in seven-and-a-half months, as upbeat global equity markets sparked a wave of bargain-hunting ahead of the expiry of derivative contracts.

The benchmark BSE index ended up 2.01 percent, while the broader NSE index closed higher 2.02 percent, their biggest single-day percentage gain since Jan. 15.

For stocks, see (Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

