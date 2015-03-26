FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Concerns of foreign selling spook Indian stock markets
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
March 26, 2015 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Concerns of foreign selling spook Indian stock markets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* BSE index falls 2.3 pct; NSE index down 2.2 pct
    * India at highest overweight among emerging market funds
    * MSCI India underperforms in March

    MUMBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 2
percent on Thursday to a more than 10-week low on worries
foreign investors, whose ownership of domestic shares have hit a
record, may trim positions on risk aversion after Saudi Arabia
launched air strikes in Yemen.
    Foreign flows have been the back bone of a record-setting
rally in Indian shares since last year on Modi government's
promise of reform led economic revival, pumping in $16.1 billion
in 2014 and $5.8 billion so far this year.
    That has brought foreign ownership of Indian shares to the
highest ever, making the country the most overweight it has ever
been among emerging market funds. 
    As a result, any fears of exits can have a big impact on
shares, especially as an expected pick up in earnings growth is
taking more time, although there has not yet been any big
foreign selling so far.
    "India has been a big beneficiary of foreign flows. We have
seen six straight quarters of bull run," said Pankaj Murarka,
head-equities at Axis Mutual Fund.
    The uptick in corporate profits has been pushed back by a
few quarters as the real economic growth is more protracted and
gradual, he added.
    The benchmark BSE index fell as much as 2.6 percent
and the NSE index declined as much as 2.4 percent to
their respective lowest intraday level since Jan. 14. The NSE
ended 2.21 percent, while BSE closed down 2.33 percent.
    Blue chips with heavy foreign institutional holdings led
decliners, after Saudi Arabia and Gulf region allies launched
military operations including air strikes in Yemen on Thursday
to counter Iran-allied forces besieging the southern city of
Aden where the U.S.-backed Yemeni president had taken refuge.
    Foreign investors' interest in India was near a short-term
peak, CLSA said in a note on Tuesday after interacting with 80
investors in the United States, adding several investors
appeared to be "seriously re-evaluating" positions as they sit
on hefty positions. 
    Overseas investors collectively held 47 percent of Indian
stock market's free float at the end of December, Bank of
America said in a report last month. 
    India, widely considered as the dark horse among emerging
market, has underperformed in March versus other emerging market
rivals.
    MSCI India is down 5.9 percent in U.S.
dollar terms compared with a 2.3 percent decline in MSCI
emerging market index.
    The index currently traded at around 18 times of one-year
forward earnings, near the 18-20 times levels that had
previously triggered retreats in shares.

 (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.