Indian shares edge up; HDFC falls

NEW DELHI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares nudged higher early on Friday, after falling for two straight sessions, but Housing Development Finance Corp fell 4 percent on a series of block deals.

Sources said Citigroup Inc was selling its entire stake in HDFC, India’s top mortgage lender.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was up 0.33 percent at 18,141.36, with 26 of its components gaining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.40 percent at 5,504.75. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)