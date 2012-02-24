FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares edge up; HDFC falls
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 24, 2012 / 3:57 AM / 6 years ago

Indian shares edge up; HDFC falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares nudged higher early on Friday, after falling for two straight sessions, but Housing Development Finance Corp fell 4 percent on a series of block deals.

Sources said Citigroup Inc was selling its entire stake in HDFC, India’s top mortgage lender.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE stock index was up 0.33 percent at 18,141.36, with 26 of its components gaining.

The broader 50-share NSE index was up 0.40 percent at 5,504.75. (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.