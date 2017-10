MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - India's main stock index provisionally closed 1.6 percent lower as investors booked profits on worries a weaker-than-expected showing by the Congress party in the state elections is likely to affect reforms. The benchmark index provisionally fell 281.91 points to 17,355.08, with 24 of its components declining. The 50-share NSE index provisionally lost 1.47 percent to 5,280.35. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)