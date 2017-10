MUMBAI, Feb 27 (Reuters) - India’s main stock index closed provisionally 2.82 percent lower on Monday, dragged down by Reliance Industries and top private lender ICICI Bank.

The main 30-share BSE index shed 505.36 points to provisionally close at 17,418.21, with 28 of its components declining.

The 50-share NSE index provisionally fell 2.7 percent to 5,281.20. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)