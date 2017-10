MUMBAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell more than 0.7 percent early on Monday as investors turned cautious ahead of election results from five states on Tuesday, with voter surveys indicating the Congress party lagging regional groupings. At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.74 percent at 17,503.06, with 26 components in the red. The 50-share NSE index fell 0.7 percent to 5,322.55. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)