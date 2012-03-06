FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall 0.8 pct; election results weigh
March 6, 2012 / 3:50 AM / 6 years ago

Indian shares fall 0.8 pct; election results weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell 0.8 percent early on Tuesday, led by losses in top lender State Bank of India, as investors were cautious ahead of the election results in the crucial northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The results expected by noon (0630 GMT) would give clues on the Congress-led federal coalition’s ability to push through stalled reforms to boost flagging economic growth.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.81 percent at 17,221.68, with all but four of its components in the negative territory.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.8 percent to 5,238. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

