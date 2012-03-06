FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares provisionally end down 1.3 percent
March 6, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 6 years ago

Indian shares provisionally end down 1.3 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 6 (Reuters) - India’s main stock index provisionally fell 1.33 percent on Tuesday, after a setback to the Congress party in state elections clouded the federal government’s ability to push stalled economic reforms.

The Congress party, which heads the federal coalition in New Delhi, was trailing in fourth place as vote counting neared its end in the politically important northern state of Uttar Pradesh.

The main stock market index provisionally closed with a loss of 230.20 points at 17,132.67, with all but nine of its components declining.

The broader 50-share NSE index provisionally dropped 1.1 percent to 5,222.40. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

