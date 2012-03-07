FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares open 0.3 pct lower, reform worries weigh
March 7, 2012 / 3:51 AM / 6 years ago

Indian shares open 0.3 pct lower, reform worries weigh

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell 0.3 percent early on Wednesday, led by losses in power and steel firms, as investors saw economic reforms suffering after state polls dealt a political blow to the country’s ruling Congress party.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the benchmark 30-share BSE index was down 0.26 percent at 17,127.84, with all but five of its components in the negative territory.

The 50-share NSE index fell 0.31 percent to 5,206.10. (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)

