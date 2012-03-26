FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Indian stocks close at 2-mth low on foreign tax uncertainty
#Financials
March 26, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 6 years

RPT-Indian stocks close at 2-mth low on foreign tax uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)

MUMBAI, March 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell nearly 2 percent to its lowest close in two months on Monday, hit by uncertainty over short-term capital gains taxes for derivative products sold to foreign investors.

Brokers circulated notes on Friday and Monday warning certain provisions in the 2012/13 federal budget announced earlier this month raised the prospect the government could tax so-called participatory notes, or P-Notes, through which some foreign investors buy into Indian equities.

Banking stocks were among the biggest decliners, hit as well by caution ahead of the government’s borrowing calendar due this week.

The main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 1.84 percent to 17,041.83 points, while the 50-share Nifty index lost 1.86 percent to 5,180.10 points. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi and Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)

