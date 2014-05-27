FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower on profit-taking
May 27, 2014 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares end lower on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 27 (Reuters) - India’s NSE index fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday as investors continued to book profits in recent outperformers such as State Bank of India while they wait for actual policies from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his new cabinet.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.68 percent lower at 24,549.51 points, while the broader NSE index provisionally ended 0.56 percent down at 7,318 points.

Shares in State Bank of India provisionally closed 2.77 percent lower. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
