Indian shares end at record closing high
June 9, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares end at record closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares surged to record highs on Monday as blue chips such as Coal India and Larsen & Toubro continued to rally on hopes of wide-ranging reforms by the new Narendra Modi government.

NSE index gained as much as 1.2 percent to hit an all-time high of 7,673.70, breaking the highest level touched on Friday. The index provisionally closed 0.82 percent higher at 7,645.80.

The BSE index also gained as much as 0.98 percent to hit a record high of 25,644.77. The index closed 0.72 percent higher at 25,580.21. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

