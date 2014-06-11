FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end lower on profit-taking
June 11, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares end lower on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares snapped a four-day winning streak after hitting all-time highs for the fourth session on Wednesday on profit-taking after recent outperformance in infrastructure and capital goods stocks.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally ended 0.43 percent lower at 25,473.89. Earlier it gained as much as 0.59 percent to a record high of 25,735.87, surpassing the previous high of 25,711.11 hit on Tuesday.

The broader NSE index provisionally closed 0.39 percent lower at 7,626.85. The NSE index rose as much as 0.57 percent to an all-time high of 7,700.05, surpassing its previous peak of 7,683.20. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

