Indian shares end flat, foreign selling drags
#Financials
July 14, 2014 / 10:13 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares end flat, foreign selling drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 14 (Reuters) - Indian shares remained under pressure on Monday, ending flat after falling in the previous four consecutive sessions as foreign investors turned sellers, hitting blue chips such as ICICI Bank and Hindustan Unilever.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.07 percent lower at 25,006.98, while the broader NSE index also ended 0.07 percent down at 7,454.15.

Shares in ICICI Bank Ltd provisionally closed 0.83 percent lower, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended down 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
