Indian shares close higher for fourth straight session; blue-chips gain

MUMBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose modestly on Monday to notch their fourth consecutive session of gains, led by blue-chips that have under-performed recently, such as Tata Motors and Oil and Natural Gas Corp, although the mood was broadly cautious.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed up 0.4 percent at 27,206.74 points, while the broader NSE index gained 0.31 percent to 8,146.30.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 3.7 percent, while Tata Motors ltd was up 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)