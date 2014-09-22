FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares close higher for fourth straight session; blue-chips gain
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 22, 2014 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares close higher for fourth straight session; blue-chips gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose modestly on Monday to notch their fourth consecutive session of gains, led by blue-chips that have under-performed recently, such as Tata Motors and Oil and Natural Gas Corp, although the mood was broadly cautious.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed up 0.4 percent at 27,206.74 points, while the broader NSE index gained 0.31 percent to 8,146.30.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 3.7 percent, while Tata Motors ltd was up 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.