Indian shares slump; post biggest single-day fall in 2-1/2 months
#Financials
September 23, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their biggest single-day fall in two-and-a-half months as blue-chips such as ICICI Bank tracked weaker global stocks on disappointment over European manufacturing data and concerns about an unemployment measure in a survey in China.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed down 1.58 percent at 26,775.69 points, while the broader NSE index also fell 1.58 percent to 8,017.55.

Shares in ICICI Bank provisionally closed down 2.6 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

