Indian shares edge lower after court scraps most coal block allocations

MUMBAI, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a second straight day as resources firms such as Jindal Steel and Power Ltd, and public sector lenders that lent to them, slumped after the country’s top court cancelled most coal blocks allocated since 1993.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.12 percent to 26,744.69 points, while the broader NSE index ended 0.19 percent lower at 8,002.40 points.

Jindal Steel and Power slumped 10.6 percent, while State Bank of India closed down 3.14 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)