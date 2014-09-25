FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares fall in cautious trade; court verdict on coal blocks weighs
September 25, 2014 / 10:18 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares fall in cautious trade; court verdict on coal blocks weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell for a third consecutive session on Thursday, as lenders and other coal-related firms remained under strong pressure a day after the country’s top court scrapped all but four of 218 coal blocks allocated by the government since 1993.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 1.03 percent lower at 26,468.36 points, while the broader NSE index ended 1.13 percent down at 7,911.85.

The bank index of the NSE provisionally fell 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

