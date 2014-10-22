FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares gain for fourth straight session; auto stocks surge
October 22, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares gain for fourth straight session; auto stocks surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares gained for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, closing at their highest level in a month as blue chips climbed, tracking stronger global markets, while auto stocks surged on hopes of better sales in the festive season.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.8 percent higher at 26,787.23, while the broader NSE index advanced 0.86 percent to 7,995.90.

The NSE index gained as much as 0.97 percent to breach the psychologically important 8,000 level, last hit on Sept. 30. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anand Basu)

