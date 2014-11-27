FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares edge higher ahead of GDP data, cbank policy review
November 27, 2014 / 10:12 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares edge higher ahead of GDP data, cbank policy review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, led by buying in blue chips such as Infosys and Hindustan Unilever, while caution prevailed ahead of the release of economic growth data on Friday and the central bank’s policy review on Dec. 2.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.25 percent higher, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.22 percent.

Shares in Infosys Ltd provisionally gained 1.6 percent and Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended 2.8 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

