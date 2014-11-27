Indian shares edge higher ahead of GDP data, cbank policy review

MUMBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Thursday, led by buying in blue chips such as Infosys and Hindustan Unilever, while caution prevailed ahead of the release of economic growth data on Friday and the central bank’s policy review on Dec. 2.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally closed 0.25 percent higher, while the broader NSE index ended up 0.22 percent.

Shares in Infosys Ltd provisionally gained 1.6 percent and Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended 2.8 percent higher. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)