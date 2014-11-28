FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares rise to record highs ahead of GDP data, cbank policy
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares rise to record highs ahead of GDP data, cbank policy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose nearly one percent to record highs on Friday, ahead of economic data due later in the day and the central bank’s monetary policy on Tuesday.

The NSE index gained as much as 1.14 percent to hit a record high of 8,591.4, surpassing the 8,535.35 level reached on Tuesday.

The BSE index rose 1.15 percent to a life high of 2,8765.52. It hit a high of 28,541.96 on Monday.

India will release the July-September economic growth data later in the day, which probably slowed to 5.1 percent from a year ago, a Reuters poll showed.

The Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its quarterly policy review on Dec. 2. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.