MUMBAI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares posted their biggest fall in 7-1/2 weeks as IT services exporter Infosys Ltd slumped after its founders sold the company’s stock, while metals and mining firms tumbled on data showing an unexpected fall in imports to China.

The benchmark BSE index closed 1.19 percent lower at 28,119.40, while the broader NSE index ended 1.17 percent down to 8,438.25.

Infosys provisionally fell 4.75 percent. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)