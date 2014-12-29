FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares rise on global cues; metals stocks surge
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 29, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Indian shares rise on global cues; metals stocks surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for the second consecutive session on Monday, led by metals and mining firms such as Tata Steel on expectations the government would pass executive orders to ease land acquisition rules and auction minerals such as iron ore.

The cabinet will meet later in the day to discuss the executive orders, called ordinance, government officials said.

Any new measures would come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government last week passed orders to let foreign firms raise their stakes in insurance ventures and allow commercial mining of coal.

Gains were also helped by a rally in U.S. share markets on Friday and stronger Asian stocks on Monday.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.57 percent higher at 27,395.73, while the broader NSE index ended 0.56 percent up at 8,246.30.

Metals stocks gained with Tata Steel closing 1.5 percent higher.

Among other blue-chips, Oil and Natural Gas Corp ended 0.7 percent higher after crude oil prices recovered from multi-year lows.

For midday report see

For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.