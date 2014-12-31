FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
India's NSE index rises, posts best yearly gain in five
December 31, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

India's NSE index rises, posts best yearly gain in five

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, ending a record-setting year with hopes that the momentum would sustain in 2015 should the government announce additional economic reforms and the central bank start cutting interest rates.

The broader NSE index gained 31.4 percent in 2014, posting its best gain since 2009 in a year marked by a series of record highs. In dollar terms, the index was the second best performer in Asia after Shanghai, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The benchmark BSE index closed 0.35 percent higher at 27,499.42. It gained 29.9 percent this year and fell 4.16 percent in December.

The broader NSE index added 0.42 percent at 8,282.70, but fell 3.6 percent this month.

For midday report see

For stocks on the move, see (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

